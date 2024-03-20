×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Return To Mumbai, Paps Extend Them A Warm Welcome

Pulkit and Kriti tied the knot on Mumbai 15. The couple returned to Mumbai days after their wedding and received a warm welcome from the paparazzi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15. The couple held her wedding ceremony in the National Capital in the presence of friends and family. Days after the festivities, the couple returned to Mumbai. 

Kriti Kharbanda flaunts sindoor, and mangalsutra as she returns to Mumbai 

On March 20, days after the wedding ceremony, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat returned to Mumbai. Photos and videos of the newlyweds from the airport are doing rounds on social media. In the viral videos, the paparazzi welcomed the couple with a song. 

The media personnel welcomed the Pulkit-Kriti with the song Mubarak Ho Thumko Yeh Shaadi Tumhaari. In the video, the new bride could be seen sporting a sindoor and mangalsutra. The couple blushed as they made their way out of the airport. 

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat’s dreamy wedding ceremony 

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot on March 15 in Delhi, shared the first photos from their wedding on March 16. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared four photos, giving a glimpse of their fairytale wedding. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda looked beautiful as they donned traditional Indian outfits that had a divine touch to them. While Kriti Kharbanda wore a lush pink lehenga. Pulkit Kharbanda wore a mint green angrakha which had the Gayathri Mantra embroidered all over it. Kriti accessorised her bridal look with statement jewellery and a red chooda. Fashion designer Anamika Khanna designed their outfits. Kriti wore a satranga lehenga which comes from Rajasthan with traditional gota work. Pulkit wore an angarakha, which was a classic piece in chanderi silk.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

