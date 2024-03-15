Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran is in India for his third concert. He is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16. Ahead of the show, the Photograph hitmaker has been spending quality time with Bollywood celebrities.

Ed Sheeran poses with Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

On March 14, several actors from the Hindi film industry came together to party with Ed Sheeran. Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were among the attendees at the party. Previously, the British singer was invited to soirees by Ayushmann Khurrana and Farah Khan as well.

A screengrab of Rakul Preet Singh's story | Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Sheeran and Jackky Bhagnani. In the photo, Ed Sheeran could be seen in a solid white t-shirt teamed with a black bottom while the actress donned an orange long top with white shorts. Actor-producer Jackky donned a black sweatshirt with blue denims. Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, “What a warm guy”. Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff, Ahaan Panday, and Esha Gupta were among the attendees at the bash.

Why is Ed Sheeran in India?

Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and is making the most of his time experiencing the city in its every mood. This marks Ed Sheeran’s third visit to India. The singer has previously performed in live concerts in 2015 and then again in 2017.

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics) will end in Mumbai on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with Prateek Kuhad performing, followed by special guest Calum Scott.

