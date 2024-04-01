×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Flaunt Wedding Rings

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma will celebrate their 1-month marriage anniversary on April 2. The newlyweds stepped out to promote their wedding song.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna | Image:Varinder Chawla
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on March 2. The couple will complete a month of marital bliss tomorrow, April 2. The couple stepped out to promote their song Kahaani Suno

Surbhi Chandana-Karan Sharma promote their music 

On April 1 Surbhi Chandna was spotted in Mumbai, along with her husband Karan Sharma, as the newly-wed couple were promoting their wedding song Kahani Suno. On Saturday, Surbhi launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song Kahani Suno. The dreamy varmala video of Surbhi and Karan went viral on the internet, which featured the Naagin 5 actress walking down the aisle, while the track Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil plays in the backdrop.

The diva has sung the rendition of the song, alongside Naman Pareek. The music composer is Yash Tiwari. Surbhi wore a raspberry-coloured pantsuit and paired it with a white crop top. She flaunted her pink chooda and minimal makeup. Karan on the other hand looked dapper in a half-sleeved black shirt and distressed denim.

Surbhi Chandna’s interaction with paps goes viral 

In the outing, the paparazzi can be heard asking them to give a Titanic pose. Surbhi replies, saying: "Meri nayi nayi shaadi hui hai. Mai jaldi ghar jaun, ye acha nahi lagega aapko? Kal mera ek mahina poora ho jaega," (I am newly married, and want to go home early.

Tomorrow we are completing one month of marital bliss). Paps then asked the lovebirds to give "shaadi wala pose". To which the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress replied: “shaadi waala pose konsa hota hai? batana jara.” She then gives a fake laugh and flaunts her wedding ring. She posed with Karan, saying, "nayi dulhan... hahaha." The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:21 IST

