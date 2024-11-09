Published 19:44 IST, November 9th 2024
Nick Jonas Attends Priyanka Chopra's Cousin's Wedding Sans Her, Netizens Say 'Jiju Goals' | PHOTOS
Nick Jonas, along with his mother Denise Jonas, seemingly attended the wedding ceremony of his wife Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York in her absence.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nick Jonas attends Priyanka Chopra's family function | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:44 IST, November 9th 2024