sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 19:44 IST, November 9th 2024

Nick Jonas Attends Priyanka Chopra's Cousin's Wedding Sans Her, Netizens Say 'Jiju Goals' | PHOTOS

Nick Jonas, along with his mother Denise Jonas, seemingly attended the wedding ceremony of his wife Priyanka Chopra's cousin in New York in her absence.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nick Jonas attends Priyanka Chopra's family function
Nick Jonas attends Priyanka Chopra's family function | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:44 IST, November 9th 2024