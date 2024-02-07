Updated January 28th, 2024 at 07:46 IST
Nick Jonas Welcomed With ‘Jiju’ Chants On Stage At Lollapalooza India | Watch
Nick Jonas, who is married to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, got a roaring welcome from the crowd as he made his way to the stage at Lollapalooza.
The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe, made their performance debut in India at the music festival Lollapalooza on Saturday night, January 27. ‘The National Jiju’ of India, married to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, got a roaring welcome from the crowd as he made his way to the stage. The fans started chanting ‘Jiju, Jiju’ as the trio made their introductions to the crowd.
Nick Jonas at Lollapalooza India
Wearing a chic floral cotton shirt and matching pants, Nick Jonas captivated the crowd with his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song he co-wrote with Indian musician King. Nick danced on stage with King as the audience enthusiastically joined in and sang along.
Social media is currently in overdrive due to another extremely popular moment from the concert. As Nick commands the stage, the ecstatic audience can be seen in the video cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" with fervor.
Artists to perform at Lollapalooza India
Apart from Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey, Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and OneRepublic, are scheduled to perform at the 2-day music festival.
Indian artists are also scheduled to play at the festival such as Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, When Chai Met Toast, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, and Shashwat Bulusu.
The second edition of Lollapalooza is being held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.
