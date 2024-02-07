Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Nick Jonas Welcomed With ‘Jiju’ Chants On Stage At Lollapalooza India | Watch

Nick Jonas, who is married to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, got a roaring welcome from the crowd as he made his way to the stage at Lollapalooza.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nick Jonas
A viral photo of Nick Jonas. | Image:jerryxmimi/Instagram,
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe, made their performance debut in India at the music festival Lollapalooza on Saturday night, January 27. ‘The National Jiju’ of India, married to Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra, got a roaring welcome from the crowd as he made his way to the stage. The fans started chanting ‘Jiju, Jiju’ as the trio made their introductions to the crowd. 

Nick Jonas at Lollapalooza India 

Wearing a chic floral cotton shirt and matching pants, Nick Jonas captivated the crowd with his rendition of Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song he co-wrote with Indian musician King. Nick danced on stage with King as the audience enthusiastically joined in and sang along. 

Social media is currently in overdrive due to another extremely popular moment from the concert. As Nick commands the stage, the ecstatic audience can be seen in the video cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" with fervor.

Advertisement

Artists to perform at Lollapalooza India

Apart from Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey, Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, and OneRepublic, are scheduled to perform at the 2-day music festival.

 

Indian artists are also scheduled to play at the festival such as Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, When Chai Met Toast, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, and Shashwat Bulusu.

The second edition of Lollapalooza is being held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement