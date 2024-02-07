Advertisement

the Jonas Brothers made their spectacular debut in India on Saturday. The three Jonas Brothers, namely Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas performed at Lollapalooza India and captivated thousands of fans at Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai. Nick Jonas who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, brought humor and heart to the stage, making it a memorable night for their Indian fans.

Jonas Brothers make their debut performance in India in front of desi fans



The Jonas Brothers, renowned American pop sensations, thrilled the audience with a 90-minute performance on the opening night of Lollapalooza India's second edition. The Mahalaxmi Race Course buzzed with excitement as the trio took the stage, marking their maiden musical journey in the country.



Before the musical extravaganza commenced, the crowd was treated to the lively track Gallan Goodiyaan from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. As Nick, Joe, and Kevin geared up, the audience chanted "jiju, jiju" which means brother-in-law, referring to Nick's relationship with Priyanka Chopra. Nick humorously downplayed their Indian wedding's sangeet ceremony, stating, "The sangeet doesn't count."

Nick Jonas' special connection with India



Expressing gratitude and acknowledging their "special connection" with India, Nick shared, "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country." Amid the "jiju" chants, he thanked the audience for the warm welcome and promised an unforgettable night. The Jonas Brothers enchanted the crowd with a mix of soft and energetic tunes, creating an electric atmosphere at Lollapalooza India.

As the brothers showcased their music, Nick Jonas in a surprise move, presented his version of Maan Meri Jaan along with rapper King, infusing Hindi elements into the performance. The audience thoroughly engaged and received the gesture with cheers. Before bidding farewell, Nick expressed gratitude while promising to return soon. The Jonas Brothers concluded the night with the track Leave Before You Love Me.

Lollapalooza India's two-day extravaganza witnessed an array of performances, including The Raghu Dixit Project, Halsey, and The Karan Kanchan Experience. The legendary musician Sting is set to close the festival, promising a grand finale to this musical celebration.