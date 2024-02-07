Advertisement

The ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has reached a boiling point with the release of Megan’s new track Hiss. In the latest addition to her musical discography, the track, now famous for being a diss track without a chorus, releases a barrage of verbal fire. It appears to be directed straight at her rival, likely referencing a year-old feud. However, it seems Nicki is not taking things lightly. During the Stationhead listening party, the singer criticized her younger rival for her new track and blasted her for bringing some 30-year-old tea, leaving fans divided.

Nicki Minaj responds to Megan Thee Stallion's diss track titled Hiss

After getting dissed, it seems like Nicki Minaj has not taken it for granted and has called her out on social media. Nicki Minaj took to social media and wrote in the caption, "Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead other?!?!! Lied to Gayle... All b/c I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat? Accusations of lying about family members and invoking Megan's deceased relative surface, amplify the feud.

Y’all wanna bring up family members???!! And lying on your dead mother?!?!! Lied to Gayle. Lied on & FUCKED your best friend man?!!!!! Told me to drink & go to the clinic if I was pregnant. All

b/c I wouldn’t let your funky butt pour liquor down my throat? B!ch think she a bully… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

The rap world witnesses another intense verbal battle as Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion exchange shots, bringing personal matters into the limelight. The feud takes a public turn, leaving fans on edge as social media becomes the battleground.

What did Nicki Minaj say

In her social media post, Nicki Minaj doesn't just counter the diss; she raises the stakes by accusing Megan of crossing a line regarding family matters. The public spat goes beyond the music, delving into personal aspects, further intensifying the ongoing conflict.

This latest episode in the Nicki-Megan feud underscores the competitive nature of the rap industry, where artists use their craft and public platforms to settle scores. As fans watch the drama unfold, the question remains will this feud resolve, or is it poised to escalate further? As both artists navigate this publicised clash, the rap community awaits the next move.

