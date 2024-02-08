Advertisement

Nicole Kidman opened up about the bittersweet experience of winning her first Academy Award in 2003. In a candid conversation with Dave Karger for his new book, 50 Oscar Nights, Kidman revealed that her career soared with the prestigious award for her role in The Hours, but it coincided with a challenging phase in her personal life. Speaking to Karger, she talked about her personal struggles, stating, "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well."

A file photo of Nicole Kidman | Image: FanPage/X

Nicole Kidman being reluctant towards celebration

Despite her victory, Nicole Kidman admitted feeling conflicted about celebrating. Uncomfortable with the idea of showcasing the award, she initially contemplated skipping the post-Oscar Vanity Fair party. She recalled feeling that parading the award around the party would seem like "gloating" and wasn't aligned with her sense of humility.

Eventually attending the event with the Oscar in hand, Kidman admitted feeling overwhelmed, emotional, and unable to enjoy the celebration fully. Despite the win, she expressed regret for not relishing the moment and even feeling apologetic about her success.

Reflecting on her night after the awards, Kidman shared a poignant moment spent in her hotel room. She said, "I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel." The actress recalled going to bed alone and was tucked up before midnight but joked that if she were to win such a prestigious award again, she would make sure to celebrate.

Who did Nicole Kidman marry after Tom Cruise?

Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. Following her divorce from Cruise in 2001, Nicole Kidman married singer Keith Urban in 2006, with whom she shares two daughters.

The actress and the country music star grew up in Australia, but they never crossed paths until they were adults. The couple first met at a gala in 2005 and eventually wed the following year.