English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Nicole Kidman reveals she was 'struggling' during her 2003 Oscar win amid Tom Cruise divorce

Nicole Kidman reveals that her career soared after her first Academy Award win in 2003. However, it coincided with a challenging phase in her personal life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Nicole Kidman
A file photo of Nicole Kidman | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nicole Kidman opened up about the bittersweet experience of winning her first Academy Award in 2003. In a candid conversation with Dave Karger for his new book, 50 Oscar Nights, Kidman revealed that her career soared with the prestigious award for her role in The Hours, but it coincided with a challenging phase in her personal life. Speaking to Karger, she talked about her personal struggles, stating, "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well."

A file photo of Nicole Kidman | Image: FanPage/X

 

Nicole Kidman being reluctant towards celebration

Despite her victory, Nicole Kidman admitted feeling conflicted about celebrating. Uncomfortable with the idea of showcasing the award, she initially contemplated skipping the post-Oscar Vanity Fair party. She recalled feeling that parading the award around the party would seem like "gloating" and wasn't aligned with her sense of humility.

Advertisement
A file photo of Nicole Kidman | Image: FanPage/X

 

Eventually attending the event with the Oscar in hand, Kidman admitted feeling overwhelmed, emotional, and unable to enjoy the celebration fully. Despite the win, she expressed regret for not relishing the moment and even feeling apologetic about her success.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her night after the awards, Kidman shared a poignant moment spent in her hotel room. She said, "I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel." The actress recalled going to bed alone and was tucked up before midnight but joked that if she were to win such a prestigious award again, she would make sure to celebrate.

Who did Nicole Kidman marry after Tom Cruise?

Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. Following her divorce from Cruise in 2001, Nicole Kidman married singer Keith Urban in 2006, with whom she shares two daughters. 

A file photo of Nicole Kidman | Image: FanPage/X

 

The actress and the country music star grew up in Australia, but they never crossed paths until they were adults. The couple first met at a gala in 2005 and eventually wed the following year.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement