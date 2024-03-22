×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Nicole Kidman Speaks About Her Father's Death, Reveals Why She Started Laughing On Seeing His Body

Nicole Kidman revealed that she was left devastated when her psychologist father Antony Kidman died in 2014 after suffering a fall.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nicole Kidman recently spoke about her father’s death and how she went into shock on seeing his body in a coffin. The Expats actress revealed that she was left devastated when her psychologist father Antony Kidman died in 2014 after suffering a fall when visiting Nicole’s sister Antonia in Singapore.

Nicole Kidman opens up about her father’s death 

Speaking about her father’s death, Nicole said, “I literally started laughing because I was so grief-stricken and so devastated.” She further added, “My body and my psyche just couldn’t handle it.” The actress further revealed that her habit of laughing at inappropriate times has followed her ever since.

File photo of Nicole Kidman | Image: X

She said, “Even at other times in my life, I’ve laughed at inappropriate times because I have this weird short-circuiting. It’s like you need this moment to keep you alive, in a way, otherwise you’ll die. It’s too much pain.”

The actress used her experience at her father’s funeral to create a scene in Expats where her character Margaret starts laughing uncontrollably when she and her husband Clarke visit a morgue to view a body that matches the description of their missing son.

Nicole Kidman on reinvention

In a conversation with Vogue Australia, when asked if Nicole felt as if she is still reinventing herself at this stage of her 40-year acting career. Kidman said, “I don’t even see it as reinvention. I think it’s more like different facets that you discover that are in existence, but you are attuned to the discovery of them.” 

File photo of Nicole Kidman | Image: X

She further added, “Yes, I remain very open and still very passionate about what I do, and curious. And those elements haven’t been dampened. You can either become more rigid as you become older, but you can also become more free.”

With inputs from IANS

