The Ambanis inaugurated The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on March 31, 2023. Nita Ambani recently celebrated the first anniversary of the Cultural Centre which is dedicated to showcasing the best of India to the world across diverse genres. In the last 366 days, NMACC hosted over 670 artists and 700 shows.

Nita Ambani extends gratitude as NMACC completes a year

In the event hosted to celebrate the first anniversary of NMACC, Nita Ambani talked in detail about NMACC's achievements in the last year. “It's a year already. And what a year it's been! It feels just like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC. Memories of that opening night are still so fresh and vivid that I can recall every moment of excitement, uncertainty and nervousness. I remember standing here backstage and waiting anxiously for the first reactions.”

“The overwhelming response and thunderous applause from all of you, our dear audience, will remain etched in my heart, as a beautiful memory for a lifetime! It was the moment I knew that we all had embarked on something truly special, something important, something noble, something that we hoped would make our nation proud and our culture shine,” she added.

Nita Ambani thanked her audience and said, "I stand before you with a heart full of joy and a deep sense of gratitude. Thank you for an extraordinary year of firsts! Your presence has energises us. Your appreciation has inspired us. And your love for thee arts and for our beloved country has shaped this beautiful journey. Dil se dhanyawad."

“I am also immensely grateful to all the artists from India and around the world who have blessed and trusted us with their art. In the last 366 days, we have hosted 670 artists, 700 shows, and over one million audiences at NMACC. Our Art House has had several cutting-edge exhibitions that the world has ever seen. Through Swadesh, we have given a global platform to artisans from the remotest villages and smallest towns of our nation. It has been an honour to spotlight India's age-old arts and artisans and give them the respect and recognition that they so richly deserve,” said Nita Ambani at the event.

To grace the occasion, Nita Ambani adorned a Banarasi saree as a testament to the artistry of Indian weavers. Crafted from the finest mulberry silk, its threads depicted the intricate beauty of the wilderness. The motifs of the saree were inspired by the vibrant flora and fauna. Nita Ambani's saree draws inspiration from the classic “Koniya” (Paisley) designs, with colours from Gulaab Baadi Holi.

What more do we know about NMACC?

NMACC was established to display the sensory journey of India's rich cultural history through costume, performing and visual arts. It is located within the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The marvellous infrastructure includes a 20000-seating capacity grand theatre, a 4-storey art house, a pavilion - a museum-like convertible area of 52, 627 sq ft for art shows and exhibitors, and a studio theatre.

For the centre's inauguration last year, the Ambanis hosted a grand two-day event which was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Tom Holland among others. On March 30, on the occasion of Ram Navami last year, Nita Ambani arranged a puja before the opening of NMACC.