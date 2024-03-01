Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Nita Ambani Reveals Her 2 Wishes For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Watch

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, Nita Ambani revealed the two wishes she had for her younger son's wedding.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani with Anant and Radhika | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gujarat's Jamnagar has rolled out the red carpet to welcome the VVIPs from across the world for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities which will kickstart from March 1. Ahead of the pre-wedding celebrations, Nita Ambani expressed her happiness and revealed the two wishes she had for her younger son's wedding.

Nita Ambani's two wishes for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Speaking to ANI, the director of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani shared that throughout her life, she has been inspired by arts and culture. It deeply moved her and is very passionate about it. She added that when it came to her youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, she had "two important wishes".

(A file photo of Ambani family | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Ambani family | Image: Instagram)

"First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from. It’s where Mukesh [Ambani] and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community. Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds," she added.

The video, offering glimpses of Jamnagar's artisans and the township, concluded with Nita expressing gratitude to the holy land of India, which has Sanskriti and Parampara as its pillars.

(A file photo of Ambani family | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Ambani family | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The couple, who are slated to get married this year on July 12, is celebrating their pre-wedding ceremonies from March 1 to March 3. The three-day festivities will have five events with Bollywood and international celebs setting the stage ablaze with their performance.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:05 IST

