Sisters Nita Ambani and Mamta Dalal shared a sweet moment together with their mother Purnima Dalal at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1-3. A photo of the three women from the time has recently surfaced on social media. For many, it is the first time that they have seen the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita with her sister and mother.

Nita Ambani with her mother and sister | Image: PR Team

Meet Nita Ambani's younger sister Mamta

Mamta Dalal hails from a moderately affluent Gujarati family. Reportedly, she holds the position of the younger sibling in the Dalal household, born to Ravindrabhai Dalal and Purnima Dalal. With a four-year age gap between herself and Nita Ambani, Mamta has pursued a career as an educator.

Currently, she trains primary school students at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where she also serves as a member of the school’s management committee. Her sister, Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the institution.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding bash

Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were film celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, among many others.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.