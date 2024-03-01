Advertisement

Ambanis are all set for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The entire Ambani clan and Merchant family will wear their dancing shoes tonight for the musical event scheduled for March 1. However, hours before the musical and dance night, a video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has gone viral.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani | Image: Instagram

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's romantic video goes viral

One of the fan pages of the Ambani family posted an adorable video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani rehearsing for the grand musical night. In the video, Mukesh and Nita Ambani can be seen lip-syncing and grooving to the popular song titled Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai. The song was from the film Shree 420 starring Raj Kapoor.

In the viral video, Nita Ambani can be seen beaming with joy while sharing a candid moment with husband Mukesh Ambani. The video has been garnering much attention from the netizens and has gone viral on social media. Both Nira and Mukesh Ambani can be seen donning ethnic outfits in the video.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July 2024 and their pre-wedding functions have already begun in full swing. On March 1, 2024, the theme is 'An Evening in Everland' wherein guests are expected to dress-up in elegant cocktail attires. Rihanna has also arrived in India for the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She will be performing on her iconic songs tonight including Diamonds, Only Girl and more. Apart from her, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and several others are scheduled to perform in the evening.