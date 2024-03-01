Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Nita-Mukesh Ambani's Dance Rehearsals Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambanii's video of dancing to Pyaar Hua song is going viral ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani
Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ambanis are all set for the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The entire Ambani clan and Merchant family will wear their dancing shoes tonight for the musical event scheduled for March 1. However, hours before the musical and dance night, a video of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani has gone viral.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani | Image: Instagram

 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's romantic video goes viral

One of the fan pages of the Ambani family posted an adorable video of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani rehearsing for the grand musical night. In the video, Mukesh and Nita Ambani can be seen lip-syncing and grooving to the popular song titled Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai. The song was from the film Shree 420 starring Raj Kapoor.

Advertisement

In the viral video, Nita Ambani can be seen beaming with joy while sharing a candid moment with husband Mukesh Ambani. The video has been garnering much attention from the netizens and has gone viral on social media. Both Nira and Mukesh Ambani can be seen donning ethnic outfits in the video.

Advertisement
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani | Image: Instagram

 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot in July 2024 and their pre-wedding functions have already begun in full swing. On March 1, 2024, the theme is 'An Evening in Everland' wherein guests are expected to dress-up in elegant cocktail attires. Rihanna has also arrived in India for the grand pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She will be performing on her iconic songs tonight including Diamonds, Only Girl and more. Apart from her, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, and several others are scheduled to perform in the evening. 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

8 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

9 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

9 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

17 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

17 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad: IAF Flight Suffers Technical Snag, Makes Emergency Landing

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Ajinkya Rahane backs Shreyas Iyer ahead of Ranji Trophy semi final

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Bangladesh Shopping Mall Fire: Death Toll Climbs to 46

    World16 minutes ago

  4. Hum Saath Saath Hai Co-stars Sonali, Karisma Spotted Together At Airport

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. 'सिलेंडर नहीं बम ब्लास्ट है',तेजस्वी सूर्या ने कर्नाटक CM से मांगा जवाब

    18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo