Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell said 'I do' to one another in August of 2023. Just under a year into their marriage, the duo appear to be swept up in an alarming controversy. For the unversed, earlier this year, reports strongly implied how Dominic Purcell and Noah Cyrus - daughter to Tish, and sister to Miley Cyrus - were romantically involved before Purcell moved on to her mother, Tish, eventually marrying her. Noah, now appears to have given her first public reaction to this alleged love triangle fiasco.

Noah Cyrus' first reaction to alleged love triangle



Noah Cyrus recently took to her Instagram handle, to share a series of pictures from her time at this year's Coachella - to be more specific, Lana Del Rey's much-hyped set. The caption to Noah's photo dump quoted a line from Lana Del Rey's hit, Young and Beautiful. The caption read, "dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man"

One of the comments under the post, in rather bad taste, read, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have a (romantic) time with?" This was evidently in reference to the rumoured love triangle that Noah is allegedly involved in, with her mother Tish and her step-father Dominic Purcell. Noah shut down the troll almost instantly, commenting, "I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke...Just for a lil bit. Great thanks" Though this statement neither confirms nor denies the conjecture surrounding an alleged love triangle, it does make for Noah's first acknowledgement of and subsequent reaction to, the rumours.

Noah Cyrus was missing from Tish Cyrus' wedding to Dominic Purcell



Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus married each other at Miley Cyrus’ Malibu residence last year in August. Noah Cyrus and her brother Braison Cyrus, opted out of the event. Miley on the other hand, served as the maid of honour. Also present at the wedding, were Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus.

A previous People report, has suggested that Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were involved in a "friends with benefits" arrangement - something that was broken off, before Dominic started seeing Tish. No part of Noah and Dominic's equation, has been cleared by an official source.