Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of Siddharth Anand's film Fighter. The actor portrayed Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in the film and recently shared a unique way he celebrated achieving the perfect body shot. In an interview with Film Companion, Roshan expressed his dilemma post-shoot and recalled how traditional treats like gajar ka halwa and ice cream didn't quite satisfy him.

Hrithik Roshan smoked in celebration after the Fighter shoot

In the quest for a fitting celebration, he said, "I was like, 'What do I do? What do I do?' So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking." However, the impromptu indulgence took a toll on his health and caused his resting heart rate to spike from 45 to 75 within a week. Recognizing the impact, Roshan labelled it a disaster and addressed the importance of planning for the aftermath of victories.

Hrithik, however, is a non-smoker

Interestingly, this revelation contrasts with Hrithik's previous claim of being a 'non-smoker.' In 2020, when questioned by a fan about a picture where he appeared to hold a cigarette, Roshan responded, “I am a non-smoker. :) and if I was Krrish, the first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet.”

I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Coming to Fighter, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Talking about the movie’s critical success, Hrithik in the same interview said, “There’s enough that has filled me up and encouraged me. I have got enough pat on my back for Fighter and that is something I have a lot of gratitude for and I am good to go, let’s go War. I have got the encouragement that I needed.”