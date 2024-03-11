Advertisement

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has garnered widespread praise for its engaging storyline and praiseworthy performances by its ensemble cast. Produced by Rao alongside Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film introduces audiences to a talented lineup of relatively new actors, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kisan, and Chhaya Kadam.

While many of the actors are making their debut on the big screen with this project, some, like Nitanshi Goel, have already made their mark in the entertainment industry. Did you know that Goel, who portrays the character of Phool in the film, previously showcased her talent on the small screen in the popular TV show Thapki Pyar Ki?

What was the popular TV show in which Nitanshi featured?

At just fifteen years old, Nitanshi Goel appeared in numerous television shows and commercials. Her standout performance as Bani in Thapki Pyar Ki, where she portrayed the tom-boyish daughter of the lead characters, earned her generous acclaim.

In addition to Thapki Pyar Ki, Goel has also made memorable appearances in other hit TV shows such as Daayan, Peshwa Bajirao, Nagarjuna- Ek Yodha and Love Sleep Repeat. Beyond her acting skills, the young actress also enjoys a significant following on social media.

What more do we know about Laapataa Ladies?

The storyline of Laapataa Ladies is centred around a humorous misunderstanding. The narrative follows a newlywed husband who inadvertently loses his traditionally veiled wife and finds himself with another veiled woman who is also recently married. Unaware of the mix-up, the couple remains oblivious until they reach a railway station, where the truth is finally revealed, leading to a series of unexpected twists and a gripping climax.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently praised the movie and tweeted, “I loved @LaapataaLadies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching. A must-watch for everyone, and trust me, you will laugh, cry and rejoice with the characters as they find their destinies in the movie.”