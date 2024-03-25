Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:13 IST
Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu Or Rashmika Mandanna, THIS Is The Highest Paid South Indian Actress
When thinking about the actress' that have the most number of projects, some names tend to immediately come to mind. They however, are not the highest-paid.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The tag of being the highest-paid actress among all the South Indian film industries, comes with a maintaining a strong presence in media and internet chatter peppered with films that also stoke worthy conversation. the obvious names that come to mind in this regard, are Samantha Ruth Prabhu - for her multi-faceted and honest portfolio, Rashmika Mandanna - who is swiftly becoming a top pick for most big projects in the making, and even Tamannaah Bhatia - for the sheer number of projects she choses to take on in quick succession. None of these names however, are the highest paid South Indian actress.
Who is the highest-paid South Indian actress?
Not Samantha, Rashmika or Tamannaah, but Lady Superstar Nayanthara, as per a GQ report, is the highest paid South Indian actress. The report places Nayanthara's charge for each project as being between ₹5 to ₹10 crores.
Advertisement
Nayanthara marked her Bollywood debut in Atlee's Jawan in 2023. She otherwise, enjoys a stronghold over the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Her lineup of projects include The Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. Directed by S Sashikanth, The Test also stars R Madhavan, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine. Mannangatti Since 1960 on the other hand, has been directed by Dude Vicky and stars Yogi Babu, Devadarshini, Gouri Kishan and Narendra Prasath.
Advertisement
How much do Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia charge per project?
The same GQ report, besides crowning Nayanthara as the highest paid South Indian actress, also shed light on how actresses Samantha, Rashmika and Tamannaah charge per project. Samantha charges between ₹3.5 to ₹4 crores per film. For Citadel however, she has reportedly charged a whooping ₹10 crores making her the highest paid actress for OTT.
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna on the other hand, charges ₹3 crores per project - she had reportedly dropped her fee to ₹2 crores for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Finally, Tamannaah Bhatia charges between ₹2 to ₹3.5 crores per film.
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:13 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Tips To Maintain A Jade PlantWeb Stories13 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.