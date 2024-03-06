OG Aashiqui Star Anu Aggarwal Advocates Self-love Over Cosmetic Surgery

Advertisement

Actress Anu Aggarwal recently advocated for self-love over cosmetic surgery. While Generation Z might not recognize Anu Aggarwal for her phenomenal work as an actor and a model, many from the previous generation will remember Anu in Aashiqui. The actress, who became an overnight sensation in the 1990s, met with a road accident in which she sustained serious injuries, including significant facial damage. It took her a long time to heal.

Anu Aggarwal advocates self-love

Ahead of Women's Day, Anu shared a heartfelt message as she addressed the challenges that she faced post a life-changing accident. She said, “Even after a life-changing accident and facing trolls on my looks, I emphasise self-acceptance and have always embraced myself as I am and how I look.”

File photo of Anu Aggarwal | Image: Instagram

With this, she urged women to prioritise self-love and refrain from risky cosmetic treatments. Expressing concern over the growing popularity these procedures, Anu said, "Today's women must prioritise self-love and avoid risky cosmetic treatments. Unfortunately, they are getting more popular.”

Advertisement

She further added, “Influencer Marketing today is forming what women need to look like and therefore urging young girls below 16 years of age to do Botox and women are less concerned about the risks linked with them.”

What happened to Anu Aggarwal?

Before her accident, Anu was a very successful in the modeling industry. She started her career as a model in the 1980s and even went to Paris and New York for modeling gigs. This led to her becoming a well-known figure in India after which she was seen in the Hindi film industry as an actor.

From the early stages of her career, Anu reportedly felt like she did not belong to the world of glamour and was always uncomfortable with the stardom. It was reported that when Anu was at the peak of her career, she felt very unhappy and felt disconnected from herself. In 1995, she took a break from the world of glamour and took up traveling for two years. She came home in 1997 and studied yoga for the next two years.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS