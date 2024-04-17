Advertisement

On April 16, news broke of Aditya Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, topping the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Exams, for 2023.The IIT Kanpur graduate's success story, represents the aspirations of lakhs of students who opt to appear for the gruelling examination, year on year. A well-known face from the entertainment industry, too once harboured this very dream - but destiny had other plans.

Advertisement

From an aspiring IAS officer to an actress on celluloid: Guess who?



The actress in question, had a non-descript start to her career in front of the camera. However, the anonymity did not last long. She soon traversed language barriers to star across the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries, besides Bollywood. More recently, the actress led a big banner Bollywood action thriller, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Advertisement



The last clue may have given away the actress' identity - Raashii Khanna. Born and brought up in Delhi, Raashii completed her schooling from the national capital's St. Marks Senior Secondary Public School. She went on to obtain her graduation degree from Lady Shri Ram College - a testament to her studious nature. While Raashii initially wanted to be a singer, she abandoned that dream to start preparing for the UPSC examination, with the hopes of becoming an IAS officer. Round about the same time, she also commenced her professional journey as a copywriter at an advertisement agency. It was during this time, that she opted to try her hand at modelling. The rest was history. She soon landed her first acting gig, that of Ruby Singh in John Abraham's Madras Cafe, which released in 2013.

Advertisement

What is next for Raashii Khanna?



Raashii Khanna just starred in the Sidharth Malhotra led action thriller Yodha. The actress currently has as many as five projects, lined up for release. She will be essaying the role of Maaya, sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia in the Tamil language Aranmanai 4. She also has Bollywood films, The Sabarmati Report, opposite Vikrant Massey, as well as TME, lined up for release.

Advertisement

While another Tamil film featuring her, Methavi, is in post-production, Raashii happens to be currently filming for Telusu Kada, in Telugu.