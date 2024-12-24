One Last Time! Diljit Dosanjh Returns Home For Grand Closing Of Dil-Luminati India Tour, Tickets Live Today | Details

Diljit Dosanjh is in India for his Dil-Luminati Tour. The Lover singer began the series in Delhi in October, performing in several cities such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati, where the tour was set to conclude on December 29. However, he has now surprised his fans by announcing the special grand finale on New Year’s Eve in his hometown, Ludhiana.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Ludhiana on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

He announced the grand finale of his Dil-Luminati tour through his official social media pages, sharing a post that read, “Dil-Luminati Tour’s Finale Show in Ludhiana on New Year’s Eve– Tickets Live Tomorrow 2 pm IST, only on Zomato Live.”

Diljit often speaks warmly about Ludhiana, a city where he spent many years.

Fans are advised to secure their tickets promptly when they go live today, December 24. The Ludhiana concert is expected to sell out quickly due to high demand. The event promises a thrilling showcase of Diljit’s biggest hits, live music, stunning visuals, and some unexpected surprises, as the singer is known for his spontaneous performances.

Diljit Dosanjh making it grand ‘last time’ at where he started

Born in Dosanjh Kalan village of Jalandhar, Diljit was just eleven when his parents sent him to Ludhiana to live with his maternal uncle.

While attending school in Ludhiana, he began his music career as a teenager. He recorded and released his debut album, Ishq Da Uda Ada, in Ludhiana.