Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Summoned In ₹252 Crore Drug Case Linked To Dawood Ibrahim

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been summoned by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in relation to an ₹252 crore drug case. He has been asked to appear at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell at 10:00 am on Thursday. As per reports, he will be questioned with regards to the drug case. The summon relates to the ongoing probe into a sprawling drug syndicate tied to a seizure and trafficking network. Investigation into the case is being carried out by the ANC officials after an accused told investigators he organised and supplied drugs at high-profile parties in India and abroad. He has also reportedly named several Bollywood personalities and influencers who attended at these parties. Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's names have also allegedly cropped up during the questioning of the accused.

