Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Summoned In ₹252 Crore Drug Case Linked To Dawood Ibrahim
Reported names in the drugs case include rapper Loka, actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi and director duo Abbas-Mustan. Zeeshan Siddiqui, whose father Baba Siddique was shot dead in October 2024, has also been named.
Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been summoned by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in relation to an ₹252 crore drug case. He has been asked to appear at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell at 10:00 am on Thursday. As per reports, he will be questioned with regards to the drug case. The summon relates to the ongoing probe into a sprawling drug syndicate tied to a seizure and trafficking network. Investigation into the case is being carried out by the ANC officials after an accused told investigators he organised and supplied drugs at high-profile parties in India and abroad. He has also reportedly named several Bollywood personalities and influencers who attended at these parties. Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's names have also allegedly cropped up during the questioning of the accused.
Orry, meanwhile, is known for hanging out and making content featuring celebrities from entertainment, sports and other industries. He is also often snapped at lavish Page 3 parties.
This is the 2nd time the social media influencer has been embroiled in substance related controversy. Earlier, he and seven others were booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol in a Katra hotel, near the Vaishno Devi shrine. The incident was a violation of local laws that prohibit alcohol and non-vegetarian food consumption in Katra. An FIR was registered for violating the rules and hurting religious sentiments, with the police taking a strong stance against such acts. Orry is the son of Suraj K Awatramani, a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality and beverage manufacturing.
