Bismillah Khan’s protege and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Soma Ghosh has dedicated a song for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Soma sang her own composition which was dedicated to the PM's plan of contesting elections from Uttar Pradesh’s PM. Watch here:-

"Padma Shri Dr. Soma Ghosh sings a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha election. PM Modi is set to contest the election for the third time from Varanasi." pic.twitter.com/BvBwi3Yv72 — IANS (@ians_india) March 6, 2024

Who is Dr Soma Ghosh?

She is a proud recipient of Padma Shri from the Indian Government in 2016 for her outstanding contributions to the arts. Born and raised in Benaras, Ghosh is the daughter of Archana Chakravarty and Shri Manmohan Chakravarty. Soma who is a protege of Ustad Bismillah Khan has pursued her undergraduate studies in literature at Banaras Hindu University before delving into advanced studies with a master's degree and a PhD in Hindu Classical Music.

Specializing in Benaras singing styles such as Thumri, Tappa, Hori, Chaiti, Kajari, Dadra, and Ghazal, Ghosh is renowned for her expertise in the field. Beyond her artistic pursuits, Ghosh serves as the brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Initiative and is the founder of the NGO Madhu Murchhana.

What more do we know about PM Modi’s 2024 election polls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its initial roster of contenders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 2, revealing 195 candidates spanning 16 States and two Union Territories. Among them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will vie for re-election from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency he has represented in the previous two general elections.

Of the 195 candidates, 107 hail from backward communities, comprising 27 Scheduled Caste nominees, 18 Scheduled Tribe nominees, and 57 from other backward classes (OBCs). The list also includes 28 female candidates and 47 contenders below the age of 50. Notably, Abdul Salam, a Muslim candidate, has been nominated to contest from Malappuram in Kerala.

I thank the @BJP4India leadership and bow to the crores of selfless Party Karyakartas for their constant faith in me. I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time.



In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to fulfil people’s dreams and empower… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2024

The said elections are expected to take place by May this year.