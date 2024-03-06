×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Padma Shri Awardee Dr Soma Ghosh Dedicates Special 'Kashi' Song To PM Modi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Folk Singer Dr Soma Ghosh who is a protege of the late Ustad Bismillah Khan has dedicated a song to PM Narendra Modi as he gears up to contest 2024 elections.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dr Soma Ghosh and Narendra Modi
Dr Soma Ghosh and Narendra Modi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bismillah Khan’s protege and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Soma Ghosh has dedicated a song for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Soma sang her own composition which was dedicated to the PM's plan of contesting elections from Uttar Pradesh’s PM. Watch here:-

 

 

Who is Dr Soma Ghosh?

She is a proud recipient of Padma Shri from the Indian Government in 2016 for her outstanding contributions to the arts. Born and raised in Benaras, Ghosh is the daughter of Archana Chakravarty and Shri Manmohan Chakravarty. Soma who is a protege of Ustad Bismillah Khan has pursued her undergraduate studies in literature at Banaras Hindu University before delving into advanced studies with a master's degree and a PhD in Hindu Classical Music.

Advertisement

Specializing in Benaras singing styles such as Thumri, Tappa, Hori, Chaiti, Kajari, Dadra, and Ghazal, Ghosh is renowned for her expertise in the field. Beyond her artistic pursuits, Ghosh serves as the brand ambassador for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Initiative and is the founder of the NGO Madhu Murchhana.

 

 

What more do we know about PM Modi’s 2024 election polls?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its initial roster of contenders for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 2, revealing 195 candidates spanning 16 States and two Union Territories. Among them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will vie for re-election from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency he has represented in the previous two general elections.

Of the 195 candidates, 107 hail from backward communities, comprising 27 Scheduled Caste nominees, 18 Scheduled Tribe nominees, and 57 from other backward classes (OBCs). The list also includes 28 female candidates and 47 contenders below the age of 50. Notably, Abdul Salam, a Muslim candidate, has been nominated to contest from Malappuram in Kerala.

Advertisement

 

 

The said elections are expected to take place by May this year.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

an hour ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

an hour ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

6 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

7 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

18 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

19 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian aviation industry witnessing resilient growth: ICRA

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Govt successfully kept inflation below 5%: Amit Shah

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  3. Team India takes up practice ahead of IND vs ENG

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Now, Travel to Taj Mahal by Metro As PM Modi Launches Priority Corridor

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. DGCA Grants Air Operator's Certificate to New Airline Fly91

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo