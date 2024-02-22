Advertisement

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has become a grandmother as her son Priyaank Sharma and wife Shaza Morani recently welcomed their first child, according to a Telly Talk India report. The couple was reportedly blessed with a baby girl on February 21.

(Padmani shared a glimpse of post-pregnancy kit | Image: Instagram)

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani are new parents in town

The couple, who had a destination wedding in Maldives in 2021 in the presence of their family and close friends, is yet to officially announce the birth of their first child. Last month, they offered a peek into Shaza's traditional Marathi ritual baby shower which was attended by their family including Shraddha Kapoor and Zoa Morani. For the occasion, the couple wore pink-coloured traditional clothes. Sharing the pictures he wrote in the caption, "T-2 for baby T fam #marathi vibe".

Several inside photos and videos from the God Bharai ceremony also went viral on the internet in which Padmini Kolhapure, Shraddha, and Zoa were seen dancing their heart out.

What more do we know about Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani’s wedding?

After dating for several years, the couple got married in March 2021 in the Maldives. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies included a beach party, a haldi ceremony, and a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. Before this, they had a court wedding in February which was attended by their family including Shraddha.

On the work front, Priyaank has been away from the big screen since his debut with the film Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020. He appeared in a music video with Pranutan Bahl in 2022 titled Baarish: Gurnazar. He is yet to announce his next project.