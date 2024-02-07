Advertisement

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has issued a statement after his video of allegedly hitting his staff member with a slipper went viral. In the video, Khan could be seen first slapping the man and then hitting him with his slipper as he asked, "where is my bottle?" He also pulled the man’s hair and pushed him to the ground and continued to hit him mercilessly as people present in the room try to stop the singer from going further.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan clarifies after video goes viral

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan later clarified that it was a personal matter between them. He posted a video featuring himself with the man who was seen being beaten up, as well as his father and clarified his actions. "This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He is like my son. This is how the relation is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower my love on him. If he does something wrong, he is punished," he said in the apology video.

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan was caught abusing his servant. Later, he gave an explanation. pic.twitter.com/PC0DawSEsq — Брат (@B5001001101) January 27, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said he had also apologised to him after the incident. The alleged victim's father also supported Khan, highlighting the relation between the 'ustad and shagird' in the field of music.