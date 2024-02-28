Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:48 IST
Pakistani Singer Shazia Manzoor Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke | Viral Video
Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slapped comedian Sherry Nanda multiple times on a live show when he joked about going on a honeymoon with her.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor lashed out at comedian Sherry Nanha who cracked a lewd joke on her. It all happened when the comedian jokingly suggested that they should get married, adding he would take her on a honeymoon to Monte Carlo. This didn't go down well with the singer who called out the comedian.
Shazia Manzoor beats comedian Sherry Nanha for THIS reason
Recently, Shazia appeared as a guest on a show Public Demand, where Sherry asked her, “After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?” Upon hearing this, Shazia warned the comedian and said that last time she was acting as a prank, but this time, she was serious.
"Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up, but this time, I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying 'honeymoon'. This is how you talk to women?" she added.
Advertisement
Published February 28th, 2024 at 18:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.