Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor lashed out at comedian Sherry Nanha who cracked a lewd joke on her. It all happened when the comedian jokingly suggested that they should get married, adding he would take her on a honeymoon to Monte Carlo. This didn't go down well with the singer who called out the comedian.

Shazia Manzoor beats comedian Sherry Nanha for THIS reason

Recently, Shazia appeared as a guest on a show Public Demand, where Sherry asked her, “After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?” Upon hearing this, Shazia warned the comedian and said that last time she was acting as a prank, but this time, she was serious.

Slap kalesh b/w Pakistani Singer Shazia Manjoor and Co-Host of show over making joke on 'Honeymoon' with a Woman

pic.twitter.com/6fehVrq7NS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 27, 2024

"Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up, but this time, I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying 'honeymoon'. This is how you talk to women?" she added.