Palak Tiwari, who made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently made headlines for the wrong reason. The actress has become a model for a clothing brand owned by Pakistani designer Faiza Saqlain, which did not go too well with the Pakistani audience.

Palak Tiwari gets trolled

Palak was introduced as the face of the Liliana campaign for Faiza Saqlain. The actress looked gorgeous in a lilac-colored lawn suit in the video and photos posted by the designer's official Instagram page. The sheer organza panels on the sleeveless shirt were embellished with sequins and threadwork.

It was worn with a silk dupatta embroidered pallu panels and an organza border, as well as Cambric lawn pants. A bold bracelet and earrings adorned with stones enhanced the elegance of her lawn suit. Even though Palak looked gorgeous in Faiza Saqlain's recent campaign, some internet users still have issues with it.

As the designer chose an Indian actress to serve as the face of her campaign, many Pakistani internet users questioned whether there was a shortage of models in their nation.

Palak Tiwari is dating Ibrahim Ali Khan?

Although Palak Tiwari hasn't made much of an impression at work, her personal life has already brought her a lot of attention. The actress is allegedly dating, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The rumoured pair have been spotted together on several occasions.

On New Year's Eve, Palak and Ibrahim created quite a commotion. As the young couple was leaving a location together, photographers took pictures of them. In the video, the couple was seen with a driver and another person in a blue luxury car. Palak was dressed in all black, while Ibrahim was seen wearing a brown jacket.