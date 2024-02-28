English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Panchayat 2 Actress Aanchal Tiwari Among 9 Killed In Multiple Vehicle Collision In Bihar

Aanchal Tiwari, a well known Bhojpuri star and Panchayat 2 actress, dies in a road accident in Kaimur district in Bihar on Sunday evening.

Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Aanchal Tiwari
File photo of Aanchal Tiwari | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Aanchal Tiwari, a well known Bhojpuri star and Panchayat 2 actress, died in a road accident in Kaimur district in Bihar on Sunday evening. The incident occurred near Devkali village on NH 2, when a speeding car traveling from Sasaram to Varanasi collided with a motorcycle, ANI reported. The motorcycle and car veered into the opposite lane, colliding with a truck. The incident claimed several lives including Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey aka Vimlesh Pandey and actress Simran Srivastava.

Aanchal Tiwari and several others die in road accident

The accident killed all eight passengers in the car, including two women, as well as the motorist. The truck driver fled following the accident. Police rushed to the scene, and the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. The initial investigation revealed that the car was registered in Buxar, and two Aadhar cards with Mumbai addresses were recovered from the deceased. Mohania's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dilip Kumar, stated that an investigation is underway to identify the victims, ANI reported.

Later, police confirmed that the collision killed Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey, Bhojpuri actress Simran Srivastava, and Panchayat 2 actress Aanchal Tiwari. According to a Punjab Kesari report, the incident occurred on GT Road near Devkali village in the Mohania police station area on Sunday evening. Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar said the deceased were identified including Bhojpuri singer Vimlesh Pandey alias Chhotu Pandey. The other victims were identified as Aanchal Tiwari, Simran Srivastava, Prakash Ram, Dadhibal Singh, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satya Prakash Mishra, and Bagish Pandey.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offers condolences

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was shocked after hearing about the news and took to his social media handle X to offer his condolences. He wrote, "Saddened by the death of people in a horrific road accident near Devkali on NH 2 in Mohania police station area of Kaimur district. Deepest condolences to the families of the deceased."

He further requested the officials to provide immediate medical care and treatment to the injured.

 

 

 

