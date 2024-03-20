×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Pankaj Tripathi Weighs In On The Importance Of Work Life Balance: I Got So Busy…

Pankaj Tripathi, in a recent interview, claimed that he is living his dream of working in good content.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming web series Mirzapur 3, spoke about his dreams and wishes. Pankaj was recently seen in Murder Mubarak which boasted of a star-studded lineup. Besides Tripathi, the film also starred Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapur and Dimple Kapadia in the lead role. 

Pankaj Tripathi on his dream of working a little less

In a recent interview with IANS, Pankaj spoke about his dreams and aspirations. On being asked if he is living his dream, the actor said, “No. After doing so much work I have realised that along with that dream, I had one more which I had completely forgotten about.” The actor further added, “It was taking a holiday and doing absolutely nothing. I got so busy that I realised that I am not taking a break.”

File photo of Pankaj Tripathi | Image: X 

Pankaj, however, agreed that he is living his dream of working in good content.

He said, “But along with that dream I had another dream to work a little less, pay attention to quality and focus on health as that is also important. Work life balance is very important.”

Pankaj Tripathi on playing a detective in Murder Mubarak

Pankaj Tripathi   earlier opened up about his role in the film Murder Mubarak. The actor said that he had done a cameo in Angrezi Medium, Homi Adajania’s film with Irrfan Khan, and the experience was so rewarding that it did not take him a lot of time to say yes to the new film. “There were two factors that attracted me to the film: director Homi Adajania and this script. When producer Dinesh Vijan bought the rights to this book, he told me that he wants me to play a detective. My wife used to tell me that whenever I’ll play the role of an investigator or a detective, I’ll do a good job,” the actor said. 

Shedding more light on his role, Pankaj shared, “Bhavani Singh (his character in the film) is not a detective but he tries to be one. Somewhere he tries to act like a detective and then his real instincts catch on. It’s a very thin line.” 

With inputs from IANS 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

