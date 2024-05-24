Advertisement

Earlier last month, news started doing the rounds of the internet, over Raghav Chadha's extended London cap being in lieu of an eye surgery he was set to undergo. AAP Minister of Health Saurabh Bharadwaj had previously confirmed news of Chadha having been diagnosed with certain eye complications. Chadha however, appears to be recovering well from the said surgery. Having made his way back to the country, he stepped out on the afternoon of May 24 with wife Parineeti Chopra in tow, to pay a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek blessings



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted paying a visit to the holy premises of the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, on May 24. A video of the duo shows them arriving in their car from which they emerge, twinning in simple, cream-hued traditional attire. Chadha was seen donning a pair of dark glasses to shield his eyes from the sun.

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha along with his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra arrives at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cYLtyuVYaw — ANI (@ANI)



The duo assumed a pleasant demeanour as they took their time interacting with and posing for the paparazzi. Parineeti also folded her hands and thanked the media for their well wishes. Following this, the duo headed into the premises of the Siddhivinayak Temple to pay their respects and seek blessings.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are coming up on their 1-year anniversary



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a well-guarded and intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. The duo, in a matter of months will soon be coming up on their 1-year anniversary. It is worth mentioning that various reports have been doing the rounds of the internet, speculating over Parineeti reportedly being pregnant - no official confirmation on this, however, has come through yet.

Separately, on the work front, the actress recently starred in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh.