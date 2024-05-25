Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out to seek blessings from the almighty on May 24. The couple arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. The actor-politician duo were surrounded by fans and media personnel on their visit. A video from their visit has now gone viral on social media.

Parineeti Chopra asks paps to keep distance from Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha recently underwent a vitrectomy surgery in his eye. The politician arrived in India from the surgery a few days back and accompanied his wife on a trip to the Siddhivinayak Temple. Upon their exit, the couple was hounded by paps who asked questions and requested photographs which irked the politician.

In a now-viral video, Parineeti Chopra can be seen stopping Raghav Chadha from reacting and requesting pap herself instead. When somebody asked the politician a question related to the Delhi elections, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress folded her hands and asked them not to ask questions. She could also be heard repeatedly telling the paps, “Please aisa mat kijiye (Don't do this).”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek blessings



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted paying a visit to the holy premises of the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, on May 24. A video of the duo shows them arriving in their car from which they emerge, twinning in simple, cream-hued traditional attire. Chadha was seen donning a pair of dark glasses to shield his eyes from the sun.

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha along with his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra arrives at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/cYLtyuVYaw — ANI (@ANI)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a well-guarded and intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24. The duo, in a matter of months, will soon be coming up on their 1-year anniversary.