Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.

What happened to Partha Sarathi Deb?

Partha Sarathi Deb had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, his family said. His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

File photo of Partha Sarathi Deb | Image: X

What more do we know about Partha Sarathi Deb?

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released Raktabeej. Deb had acted in over 200 works – theatre, serial, film and web series. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

(With inputs from PTI)




