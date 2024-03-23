×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:15 IST

Partha Sarathi Deb, Veteran Bengali Actor, Dies Aged 68

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Partha Sarathi Deb
Partha Sarathi Deb | Image:X
 Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.

What happened to Partha Sarathi Deb?

Partha Sarathi Deb had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, his family said. His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

File photo of Partha Sarathi Deb | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Partha Sarathi Deb?

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released Raktabeej. Deb had acted in over 200 works – theatre, serial, film and web series. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor. 

(With inputs from PTI)


 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:08 IST

