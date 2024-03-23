Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:15 IST
Partha Sarathi Deb, Veteran Bengali Actor, Dies Aged 68
Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said.
What happened to Partha Sarathi Deb?
Partha Sarathi Deb had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, his family said. His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.
What more do we know about Partha Sarathi Deb?
Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released Raktabeej. Deb had acted in over 200 works – theatre, serial, film and web series. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.
Advertisement
(With inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:08 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.