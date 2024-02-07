Advertisement

Malayalam actress Parvathy took to her social media platform to commend Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling for his stance on the recent Oscar nominations. Gosling, who received a nod in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in the critically acclaimed film portraying Ken, spoke out against the omission of director Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie from the nominations.

How did Gosling react to Barbie’s Oscar snub?

In a powerful statement, Gosling addressed the integral role played by Gerwig and Robbie in the success of the film. He stated, “There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

He further expressed, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

This sentiment resonated with Parvathy, who took to her Instagram Story to share Gosling's words.

How did Parvathy laud Ryan Gosling?

Expressing her feelings, Parvathy highlighted the absence of such advocates in India, stating “This made me ache because there are no Ryan Goslings here. Here, no matter the talent, no matter the contribution–woman who speak up and know their value will be avoided like plague. Replaced with ‘less problematic people’.” She added, “But I am happy some woman knows what it’s like to have allies who use their power and voice to elevate those who are truly deserving.”

Parvathy has previously also spoken up about being labelled a ‘difficult person to work with’ due to her commitment to standing up for herself. Singer Chinmayi Sripadaa who was impressed by Parvathy’s stance, acknowledged her as “the hero we all need and deserve.”