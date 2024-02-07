Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Pawan Kalyan Says 'Ram Mandir Is A Long-cherished Dream Of People' As He Lands In Ayodhya

Pawan Kalyan landed in Lucknow ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. He interacted with the media and expressed his excitement.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan | Image:Pawan Kalyan Fans/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Telugu star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan spoke to the media as he arrived at Lucknow ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22. The OG actor expressed his excitement over attending the grand ceremony in the city and among other celebrities and shared that the Ram Mandir has been a "long-cherished dream of the people".

Pawan Kalyan lands in Lucknow, to jet off to Ayodhya

Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan said, “This has been a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500 years, it is finally coming into reality, we are very happy.”

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Additionally, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Rajinikanth among others are expected to attend the ceremony from the South film industry.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:25 IST

