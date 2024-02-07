Advertisement

Telugu star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan spoke to the media as he arrived at Lucknow ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22. The OG actor expressed his excitement over attending the grand ceremony in the city and among other celebrities and shared that the Ram Mandir has been a "long-cherished dream of the people".

Pawan Kalyan lands in Lucknow, to jet off to Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrives in Lucknow, ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony that will be held tomorrow.



He says, "This has been a long-cherished dream of the people and after 500 years, it is finally coming into reality, we… pic.twitter.com/JEY4QnO6qn — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have also received the invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Additionally, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Rajinikanth among others are expected to attend the ceremony from the South film industry.