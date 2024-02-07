English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration Ceremony, Shares Her Shlok

Ahead of the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi shared a shlok sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar
PM Modi Remembers Lata Mangeshkar | Image:PTI
Ram Temple in Ayodhya will host the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony this coming Monday on January 22. The event will be attended by several people from the film fraternity including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, and more. Ahead of the inauguration of the temple, PM Modi shared a shlok sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

PM Modi shares Lata Mangeshkar’s shlok 

PM Modi took to his X handle on Wednesday, January 17, and shared a shlok from Shree Ram Raksha titled Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah. It was the last Shlok recorded by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, said PM Modi in his post. 

The caption along with the song read, “As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded.”

Honours and Accolades won by Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more. The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

Lata Mangeshkar | Image: PTI

 

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards before declining further ones, two Filmfare Special Awards, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, amongst others. In 1974, she became the first Indian playback singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Though Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 2002, at the age of 92 after suffering a multi-organ failure, she will always stay alive in our hearts with her soulful songs such as Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo, Lukka Chuppi and Tere Liye, among others.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

