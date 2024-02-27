Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Tamil Nadu in lieu of attending the culmination of Tamil Nadu BJP's En Mann, En Makkal yatra. The Prime Minister specifically marked his presence at the closing ceremony of the padyatra in Tiruppur, also addressing the rally. His visit to the state also saw him take a detour to Palladam where he met with German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann. Spittmann's mother was also present for the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Cassandra Mae Spittmann



For the unversed, Cassandra Mae Spittmann had earned a mention from the Prime Minister in one of the latter Mann Ki Baat addresses. The reason behind the same was the former's devout love for Indian tradition and culture, being German herself. Spittmann's musical talents are evident in her renditions of Indian devotional songs, across multiple languages. For the Prime Minister's visit, Cassandra prepared a rendition of Achyutam Keshavam followed by a Tamil song.

PM @narendramodi met the German signer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam.



Cassandra Mae Spittmann was mentioned by PM in one of his Mann Ki Baat programmes.



She sings songs, specially devotional songs in many Indian languages.



Today she sang Achyutam… pic.twitter.com/kkuD7OdB2Q — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) February 27, 2024



All of 21-years old, Spittmann's name found mention in the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi specifically made mention of Spittmann's rendition of Jagat Jaana Palam, a Sanskrit shloka dedicated to Lord Vishnu followed by a Kannada song. Not just Kannada and Sanskrit, the Mann Ki Baat address saw PM Modi reveal how Spittmann had mastered her musical talent across the languages of Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese, and Bengali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Cassandra Mae Spittmann's dedication to her craft



The 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, originally aired in September of 2023, saw the Prime Minister cite Cassandra as a prime example of how India's culture, the spotlight in this regard being on its musical landscape, having attained a global appeal.

#PMonAIR 🎙️||

wholeheartedly appreciate Germany's Cassandra Mae Spittmann 's passion for Indian culture and music. Her efforts are going to overwhelm every Indian.

For all of you, I am sharing here one of her songs sung in #Kannada : PM @narendramodi#MannKiBaat | @PMOIndia |… pic.twitter.com/wQnp09bSwY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 24, 2023



He said, "What a sweet voice…and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God. If I disclose that this melodious voice belongs to a daughter from Germany, perhaps you will be even more surprised! The name of this daughter is Cassandra Mae Spittmann. Indian culture and music have now become global. The fascination of people all over the world towards them is increasing day by day. I am playing you a short audio of a presentation made by a lovely daughter..."