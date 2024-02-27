English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

PM Narendra Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann, Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann. The singer's work had earned her a mention in one of the PM's Mann Ki Baat programs.

PM Modi with Cassandra Mae Spittmann
PM Modi with Cassandra Mae Spittmann | Image:@dave_janak/X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Tamil Nadu in lieu of attending the culmination of Tamil Nadu BJP's En Mann, En Makkal yatra. The Prime Minister specifically marked his presence at the closing ceremony of the padyatra in Tiruppur, also addressing the rally. His visit to the state also saw him take a detour to Palladam where he met with German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann. Spittmann's mother was also present for the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Cassandra Mae Spittmann


For the unversed, Cassandra Mae Spittmann had earned a mention from the Prime Minister in one of the latter Mann Ki Baat addresses. The reason behind the same was the former's devout love for Indian tradition and culture, being German herself. Spittmann's musical talents are evident in her renditions of Indian devotional songs, across multiple languages. For the Prime Minister's visit, Cassandra prepared a rendition of Achyutam Keshavam followed by a Tamil song.

All of 21-years old, Spittmann's name found mention in the 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi specifically made mention of Spittmann's rendition of Jagat Jaana Palam, a Sanskrit shloka dedicated to Lord Vishnu followed by a Kannada song. Not just Kannada and Sanskrit, the Mann Ki Baat address saw PM Modi reveal how Spittmann had mastered her musical talent across the languages of Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese, and Bengali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Cassandra Mae Spittmann's dedication to her craft


The 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, originally aired in September of 2023, saw the Prime Minister cite Cassandra as a prime example of how India's culture, the spotlight in this regard being on its musical landscape, having attained a global appeal. 

He said, "What a sweet voice…and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God. If I disclose that this melodious voice belongs to a daughter from Germany, perhaps you will be even more surprised! The name of this daughter is Cassandra Mae Spittmann. Indian culture and music have now become global. The fascination of people all over the world towards them is increasing day by day. I am playing you a short audio of a presentation made by a lovely daughter..."

Published February 27th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

