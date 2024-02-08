Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Pongal 2024: Jr NTR, Nani, Sivakarthikeyan, Other South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

On the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti 2024, several celebrities including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nani, Sivakarthikeyan and others extended warm wishes to their fans.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sivakarthikeyan
Sivakarthikeyan | Image:Sivakarthikeyan/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pongal/Sankranti, also knowsn as the festival of harvest, is celebrated across India on January 14. Amid the festive cheer, several South Indian celebrities took to their social media handle to extend their warm wishes to their fans. The stars shared heartfelt messages and a glimpse of their Pongal celebrations.

Happy Pongal 2024: Celebrities pour in warm wishes

On the occasion of Pongal/Sankranti 2024, Jr NTR took to X and penned a heartfelt note. He wished his fans on Pongal and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal." On the other hand, Allu Arjun shared a picture on X and wished his fans a "Happy Makar Sankranti."

Jr NTR's post | Image: X
Allu Arjun's post | Image: X

 

Captain Miller actor Dhanush also shared a picture with his family on the occasion of Pongal and wrote, "Wishing you all a Blessed,Divine Pongal 🌞🙏♥️" KGF star Srinidhi Shetty shared a glimpse of her Pongal or Makar Sankranti look and wrote, "ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಕರ ಸಂಕ್ರಾಂತಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ✨🌸 Happy #MakaraSankranti 🌸✨."

Dhanush's post | Image: X

 

Tamil actor Shanthanu dropped a photo with his loved ones and wrote on X, "Happy Pongal to our loved ones 💥❤️." Ayalaan actor Sivkarthikeyan celebrated Pongal with his family and wrote, "This time it is Ayalaan Pongal for us ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗👽👽அனைவருக்கும் இனிய தமிழர் திருநாள் நல்வாழ்த்துகள்🙏🌾."

Shanthnu's post | Image: X
Sivakarthikeyan's post | Image: X

 

Nani also extended his warm wishes to his fans and wrote on X, "Happy Bhogi." Along with the note, the Hi Nanna actor was seen standing in front of a giant bonfire.

Nani's post | Image: X

 

PM Modi extends wishes on Pongal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the entire country on the festive occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, saying that Pongal represents the emotion of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".  

Narendra Modi's post | Image: X

 

Meanwhile, in Southern states, the cultural and popular sport Jallikattu, began today in Madurai amid Pongal celebrations. The local administration has issued strict guidelines ahead of the sport, including not releasing the participants' 'caste names' and prohibiting the use of foreign bull breeds.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

