Poonam Pandey's Last Instagram Post About 'Balance In Life' Goes Viral After Her Death
Poonam Pandey's untimely death was confirmed in an Instagram post shared on her official handle. She was 32 and reportedly suffering from cervical cancer.
Poonam Pandey, model and actress, has reportedly died at 32. According to media reports, she breathed her last on the night of February 1. She was battling cervical cancer. Her recent Instagram activity suggested that she was travelling for work. After the news of her death, her last Instagram post, shared three days ago, has gone viral.
What did Poonam share in her last Instagram post?
The news of Poonam Pandey's untimely demise has come as a shock to many. She was very active on social media and kept her followers up-to-date on the photo video sharing app. Her last Instagram post was dated January 30. She attended an event in Goa. She wrote in the caption to her post, “White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life (sic).” She accompanied her post with the hashtags, ‘Goa’ and 'Fun'.
In the video, she could be seen arriving at the event in a black and white outfit as she walked in the middle of her entourage. The event she attended was seemingly on a yacht. Poonam, who was an adult film actress, started her career in 2013.
