Updated February 4th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Poonam Pandey To Face Legal Action For Spreading Fake Death News? Maharashtra MLC Demands Action

Satyajeet Tambe, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has requested that Mumbai Police take severe action against Poonam Pandey.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey | Image:Instagram
Poonam Pandey shocked the whole country on Saturday by declaring in a video that she is "alive," one day after her team announced that she had passed away from cervical cancer. Satyajeet Tambe, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has now requested that Mumbai Police take severe action against the actress.

Maharashtra MLC issues statement 

Action should be taken against her as she “made or published false or misleading information,” MLC Tambe said in a statement. “The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer,” said Mr Tambe.

 

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also slammed the actress asking for an FIR against Pandey. AICWA took to X and shared a statement describing the gimmick by Poonam as “highly wrong.” The statement read, “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR.”

About Poonam Pandey's fake death

On Friday, a post on Poonam's official Instagram handle created hysteria over Poonam’s sudden death. It revealed that the actress had died battling cervical cancer and requested privacy. "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," read the note.

(With IANS Inputs)

Published February 4th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

