Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Popular Folk Singer Aanchal Patel Found Dead In Varanasi Under Mysterious Circumstances

Well known folk singer Aanchal Patel was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her Varanasi flat.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Popular Folk Singer Aanchal Patel Found Dead In Varanasi
Popular Folk Singer Aanchal Patel Found Dead In Varanasi | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Popular Birha (folk) singer Aanchal Patel a.k.a. Anchal Raghwani, 22, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a flat located in Tarna of Shivpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, said officials on Wednesday.

The singer's brother, Vikas, who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident on Tuesday, has accused her husband and a woman of murder.

Vikas has filed a complaint against Aanchal's husband and a woman at Shivpur police station. The police have taken Aanchal's body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem.

Shivpur police officials said that Aanchal's husband and the woman have been detained and were being interrogated. The police said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.

Birha singer Aanchal, who originally lived with her family in Dhelwariya (Jaitpura) area in Varanasi, was living with her husband Deepak and some other people in a flat located in the Tarna area for the past two months.

According to family members, they got a call on Tuesday saying that Aanchal had died. Aanchal had married Deepak three years ago. The flat where Aanchal lived was also frequented by outsiders. Her family members said that Deepak also used to torture her. Anchal's family members said that she was mentally disturbed after marriage.

A Birha singer Anchal had made her own identity at a young age in the Purvanchal region.

More details were awaited.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

