Richa Chadha is currently basking in the success of her recently released series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Currently, the actress is expecting her first baby with husband Ali Fazal. During a recent interview with PTI, Richa revealed that she will be taking a break to prepare certain things for her future.

Richa Chadha on taking a break post Heeramandi

During the interview, Richa Chadha said that she has been planning to take "a well-deserved break" after promoting Heeramandi to prepare for the next phase in her life. "When I first heard of the release date, I was a little concerned about just sitting for interviews or travelling for promotions but I guess life has its own plans. So this is what it is. I just go with the flow. And, of course, I'm about to enter a very exciting phase. I think I deserve a well earned rest and focus on my health," she added.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal | Image: Varinder Chawla

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pregnancy announcement

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to their Instagram handle to make a joint post, announcing their pregnancy. The first slide of the post carried a picture of the equation '1+1 = 3'. This was followed by a candid picture of the parents to be, having a moment, superimposed with a pregnant emoji. the caption to the post simply read, " "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.“

An expected date of delivery is yet to be shared by the couple who are preferring to maintain a low profile during their pregnancy.