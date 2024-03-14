×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Premalu Actress Mamitha Baiju Dances Her Heart Out In Viral Video: Watch

Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju recently attended a wedding and was captured dancing her heart out. A video has now gone viral on social media.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mamitha Baiju
Mamitha Baiju | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mamitha Baiju has become an overnight sensation in the Malayalam cinema. The actress who is known for her charming smile and dance moves, has once again captured the hearts of fans with a recent viral video. The footage which has now gone viral was taken at a recent event and showcased Mamitha's effortless grace as she danced to lively music in a vibrant yellow-green saree. Watch here:-

 

 

What more do we know about Mamitha Baiju?

Mamitha gained prominence with her role in the blockbuster Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu, which premiered in cinemas on February 9. The film's phenomenal success, grossing over Rs 110 crore to date, shot Mamitha to stardom overnight. Her performance in Premalu has earned her a dedicated fan following across South India and solidified her status as a sought-after talent in the industry.

Following the immense success of Premalu, Mamitha's popularity has gone beyond regional boundaries, with the Telugu version of the film also receiving favourable responses upon its recent release. Her widespread acclaim has opened doors to exciting opportunities and made Mamitha secure some prominent roles.

 

Mamitha Baiju | Image: Instagram

 

Recently while talking about Premalu’s success, Baiju told Film Companion, "I've wished for this kind of recognition as an actor so, I'm super grateful.” In addition to her rising career in Malayalam cinema, Mamitha has signed several projects in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She is set to star in Vanangaan, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bala.

What more do we know about Mamitha’s upcoming movie?

Mamitha is set to entertain Tamil audiences in an upcoming film Rebel alongside renowned composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar. Set to be a political thriller, Rebel revolves around the lives of students who face discrimination during the campus elections of a Kerala college in the 1980s. The film which has several Malayalam actors onboard is expected to be an actioner inspired by true events.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

