Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to His X (Formerly Twitter) account to share a Ram Anthem. The anthem was released on January 20, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Ace singers of the country like Shaan, Kailash Kher, and Shankar Mahadevan have come together for the composition of the devotional song.

PM Modi shares Ram Anthem ahead of Mandir inauguration

On January 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account to share a video of the devotional song Ram Anthem. The video shows the city of Ayodhya and devotees gearing up for the historic event on January 22. It also shows glimpses from the newly constructed Ram Mandir.

Sharing the video on social media, Prime Minister wrote in the caption, “रामलला के आगमन को लेकर हर तरफ उनके भक्तों के जोश भरे उद्गार देखने को मिल रहे हैं। इस अवसर से जुड़ा यह गीत इसी भावना को अभिव्यक्त करता है। (The enthusiastic expressions of Ramlala's devotees are being seen everywhere regarding the arrival of Ramlala. This song related to this occasion expresses this feeling.).”

Music veterans come together to helm Ram Anthem

Released on January 20, the Ram Anthem captures the essence of the grand consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The description of the song reads, “It took over 500 years, but finally- the Wait is Over! Shri Ramji, who adorns our nation’s Constitution, has always been recognized as Maryaada Purshottam- the Ideal Man, the most Honourable, the most Generous, the most Righteous! And, on this historic day- the 22nd of January, 2024, He is returning to His rightful birthplace in Ayodhya Nagri with the promise of a new Ram Rajya!”

The anthem is Conceived, Created & Directed by: Shailesh Gupta and is produced by Hari Shankar Tibrewala & Upendrra Rai. Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Kailash Kher and Akriti Kakar have come together to lend their voice to the song. Kshitij Kashyap, Renuka Purohit, Anoushka Prabhudesai, Kalyani Shah, Pradip Kalekar and other artists also feature in the music video.