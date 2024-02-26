Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
Priyamani Brings Home A Swanky New Mercedes SUV, Photos Of Article 370 Actress Go Viral
Pictures from the time The Family Man actress visited the car showroom for the luxury purchase have gone viral. Reportedly, the car costs ₹75 lakh.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Priyamani, who latest release Article 370 is running in cinema halls now and has opened to good reviews and box office collection, brought home a swanky new ride recently. Pictures from the time The Family Man actress visited the car showroom for the luxury purchase have gone viral on social media, with many congratulating her over adding this new ride in her collection of assets.
Priyamani brings home a luxury ride
Priyamani gifted herself a brand new white Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV which costs a whopping Rs 74.20 lakh, according to reports. Several pictures of the actress posing with her newly acquired four-wheeler have also surfaced on social media platforms.
The official Instagram accounts Mercedes-Benz India and AutoHangar shared the moment when Priyamani received her keys in the presence of her family members. The Jawan actress also performed a small puja ritual and celebrated by cutting a cake. The caption to the Instagram post read, "Join us in celebrating a new milestone as @pillumani drives home her new Mercedes-Benz GLC! 🌟 We're thrilled to be a part of her automotive journey and wish her countless happy miles ahead. Here's to many unforgettable adventures on the road ahead."
Advertisement
Double celebration for Priyamani
Priyamani's car purchase comes on the heels of her latest release Article 370 doing good business over its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs 25.45 crore over the first weekend after releasing on February 23. The actress earned pan-India fame after featuring in The Family Man series opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Later, she featured in Jawan, which became one of the highest-grossing films of last year. Now, she will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, which is the biopic of former football coach of team India, Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will release in June after much delay.
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.