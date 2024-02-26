Advertisement

Priyamani, who latest release Article 370 is running in cinema halls now and has opened to good reviews and box office collection, brought home a swanky new ride recently. Pictures from the time The Family Man actress visited the car showroom for the luxury purchase have gone viral on social media, with many congratulating her over adding this new ride in her collection of assets.

File photo of Priyamani | Image: Auto Hangar/Instagram

Priyamani brings home a luxury ride

Priyamani gifted herself a brand new white Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV which costs a whopping Rs 74.20 lakh, according to reports. Several pictures of the actress posing with her newly acquired four-wheeler have also surfaced on social media platforms.

File photo of Priyamani | Image: Auto Hangar/Instagram

The official Instagram accounts Mercedes-Benz India and AutoHangar shared the moment when Priyamani received her keys in the presence of her family members. The Jawan actress also performed a small puja ritual and celebrated by cutting a cake. The caption to the Instagram post read, "Join us in celebrating a new milestone as @pillumani drives home her new Mercedes-Benz GLC! 🌟 We're thrilled to be a part of her automotive journey and wish her countless happy miles ahead. Here's to many unforgettable adventures on the road ahead."

Double celebration for Priyamani

Priyamani's car purchase comes on the heels of her latest release Article 370 doing good business over its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs 25.45 crore over the first weekend after releasing on February 23. The actress earned pan-India fame after featuring in The Family Man series opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Later, she featured in Jawan, which became one of the highest-grossing films of last year. Now, she will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, which is the biopic of former football coach of team India, Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will release in June after much delay.