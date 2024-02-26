English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Priyamani Brings Home A Swanky New Mercedes SUV, Photos Of Article 370 Actress Go Viral

Pictures from the time The Family Man actress visited the car showroom for the luxury purchase have gone viral. Reportedly, the car costs ₹75 lakh.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani
Priyamani | Image:Auto Hangar/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyamani, who latest release Article 370 is running in cinema halls now and has opened to good reviews and box office collection, brought home a swanky new ride recently. Pictures from the time The Family Man actress visited the car showroom for the luxury purchase have gone viral on social media, with many congratulating her over adding this new ride in her collection of assets.

File photo of Priyamani | Image: Auto Hangar/Instagram 

Priyamani brings home a luxury ride

Priyamani gifted herself a brand new white Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV which costs a whopping Rs 74.20 lakh, according to reports.  Several pictures of the actress posing with her newly acquired four-wheeler have also surfaced on social media platforms.

File photo of Priyamani | Image: Auto Hangar/Instagram 

The official Instagram accounts Mercedes-Benz India and AutoHangar shared the moment when Priyamani received her keys in the presence of her family members. The Jawan actress also performed a small puja ritual and celebrated by cutting a cake. The caption to the Instagram post read, "Join us in celebrating a new milestone as @pillumani drives home her new Mercedes-Benz GLC! 🌟 We're thrilled to be a part of her automotive journey and wish her countless happy miles ahead. Here's to many unforgettable adventures on the road ahead."

Advertisement

Double celebration for Priyamani

Priyamani's car purchase comes on the heels of her latest release Article 370 doing good business over its first weekend. The movie has collected Rs 25.45 crore over the first weekend after releasing on February 23. The actress earned pan-India fame after featuring in The Family Man series opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Later, she featured in Jawan, which became one of the highest-grossing films of last year. Now, she will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, which is the biopic of former football coach of team India, Syed Abdul Rahim. The film will release in June after much delay.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

6 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

6 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

8 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

8 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

9 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

9 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

10 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

12 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

30 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo