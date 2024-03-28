×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Priyamani Opens Up About Being Typecast As South Indian Character Due Her Roots

Priyamani will play a pivotal role in the upcoming sports drama movie Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn. The film will hit the big screens on Eid 2024.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani
Priyamani | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Priyamani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maidaan. Releasing on Eid 2024, the film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The actress has played pivotal roles in The Family Man, Article 370 and Jawan but her body of work predominantly lies in the regional industries, which is why she is labelled as a ‘South-Indian’ actress. In a new interview, Priyamani has opened up about being stereotyped because as a regional actress. 

Priyamani talks about being stereotyped as a South-Indian actor 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyamani opined how she is considered a ‘South-Indian’ actor just because she made her debut in Tamil and Telugu films. She argued that she gets some roles because the character in the project hails from the southern part of the country. The Jawan actress said, “Yeah, sometimes they say oh because it’s a South Indian character we want to cast you but I hope it changes soon.” 

The actress asserted that hailing from the South, she can understand Hindi and has the same “good looks” as other actors in the North. She added, “Even though we are from South India, I think we can speak the language quite fluently, we are as good-looking as anybody, everybody else is. No matter our skin type might not be as fair and sparkling white as the ladies here are but I don’t think that should matter.” 

She added that sometimes because they are not trained in Hindi, the “grammar may be off” but she said, “that should not matter as long as the point is the emotions are being portrayed.” She concluded by pointing out that there is no need to add distinction and all actors should be considered ‘Indian’ actors. She said, “I think the point of North and South should change and we are always Indian actors and that’s how we should be.” 

Advertisement

Priyamani on her role in Maidaan 

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Priyamani offered insights into the role Saira, the wife of protagonist Syed Abdul Rahim in the sports drama movie Maidaan. Describing Saira as Syed's emotional anchor and source of strength, Priyamani revealed, "Saira is his (Syed's) emotional support and pillar of strength. She holds the fort when Rahim saab is not at home or busy with his meetings and matches."

Advertisement

Talking about the relationship between Syed and Saira, Priyamani addressed the depth of their bond depicted in the film. Notably, Maidaan marks the first collaboration between Priyamani and Ajay Devgn. Set for an Eid release, Maidaan will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, intensifying the box office competition during the festive season.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a few seconds ago
Pakistan Army

Pakistan debuts new tanks

a few seconds ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

a few seconds ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

2 minutes ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

3 minutes ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

6 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

7 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

11 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

14 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

14 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

14 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

15 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

16 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

21 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

22 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

22 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

26 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo