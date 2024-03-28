Priyamani Opens Up About Being Typecast As South Indian Character Due Her Roots

Advertisement

Priyamani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maidaan. Releasing on Eid 2024, the film features Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The actress has played pivotal roles in The Family Man, Article 370 and Jawan but her body of work predominantly lies in the regional industries, which is why she is labelled as a ‘South-Indian’ actress. In a new interview, Priyamani has opened up about being stereotyped because as a regional actress.

Priyamani talks about being stereotyped as a South-Indian actor

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyamani opined how she is considered a ‘South-Indian’ actor just because she made her debut in Tamil and Telugu films. She argued that she gets some roles because the character in the project hails from the southern part of the country. The Jawan actress said, “Yeah, sometimes they say oh because it’s a South Indian character we want to cast you but I hope it changes soon.”

The actress asserted that hailing from the South, she can understand Hindi and has the same “good looks” as other actors in the North. She added, “Even though we are from South India, I think we can speak the language quite fluently, we are as good-looking as anybody, everybody else is. No matter our skin type might not be as fair and sparkling white as the ladies here are but I don’t think that should matter.”

She added that sometimes because they are not trained in Hindi, the “grammar may be off” but she said, “that should not matter as long as the point is the emotions are being portrayed.” She concluded by pointing out that there is no need to add distinction and all actors should be considered ‘Indian’ actors. She said, “I think the point of North and South should change and we are always Indian actors and that’s how we should be.”

Priyamani on her role in Maidaan

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Priyamani offered insights into the role Saira, the wife of protagonist Syed Abdul Rahim in the sports drama movie Maidaan. Describing Saira as Syed's emotional anchor and source of strength, Priyamani revealed, "Saira is his (Syed's) emotional support and pillar of strength. She holds the fort when Rahim saab is not at home or busy with his meetings and matches."

Talking about the relationship between Syed and Saira, Priyamani addressed the depth of their bond depicted in the film. Notably, Maidaan marks the first collaboration between Priyamani and Ajay Devgn. Set for an Eid release, Maidaan will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, intensifying the box office competition during the festive season.

