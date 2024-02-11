Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Priyanka Chopra Fulfils Young Fan's Wish By Delivering Their Gift To Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Oklahoma. A video of the actress from the concert is now doing rounds on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers Concert in Oklahoma. For the unversed, the actress’s husband Nick Jonas is a part of the boy band Jonas Brothers. A video from the concert is doing rounds on social media. 

Priyanka Chopra fulfils a young girl’s wish 

A video going viral from the Jonas Brothers Oklahoma concert shows a young girl giving bracelets to Priyanka Chopra. Giving the bracelet, the young girl asked the Dostana actress to pass the bracelet to the members of the band. What happened next has been winning the hearts of social media users everywhere. 

Priyanka could be seen passing the bracelet onto the stage. Subsequently, the official Instagram account of the Jonas brothers shared the photo of the singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas flaunting the bracelet. The caption along with the vidoe read, “delivered, as promised”. The mother of the young girl also shared the post on her social media with the caption, “Thank you @priyankachopra for keeping your promise. She will never forget this and I will forever be grateful for you being so sweet and kind to her! You left a huge impression and again made her love the boys even more.” 

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian crowds chanting ‘Nick jiju’ at his maiden Jonas Brother gigi in India

The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire as they performed in India for the first time at Lollapalooza. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, got a warm welcome for his maiden performance as the audience was seen cheering and chanting "Jiju" throughout the concert. Several videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet showing enthusiastic fans showering their love on singers and singing with them.

The Jonas Brothers performed at the 2-day music festival in Mumbai on Saturday, January 27. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a viral video in which the audience can be seen screaming out loud "jiju" as he addressed the audience. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "My heart (heart and crying emoticons). Thank you, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos18 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories24 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections26 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement