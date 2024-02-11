Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:43 IST
Priyanka Chopra Fulfils Young Fan's Wish By Delivering Their Gift To Jonas Brothers
Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Oklahoma. A video of the actress from the concert is now doing rounds on social media.
Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers Concert in Oklahoma. For the unversed, the actress’s husband Nick Jonas is a part of the boy band Jonas Brothers. A video from the concert is doing rounds on social media.
Priyanka Chopra fulfils a young girl’s wish
A video going viral from the Jonas Brothers Oklahoma concert shows a young girl giving bracelets to Priyanka Chopra. Giving the bracelet, the young girl asked the Dostana actress to pass the bracelet to the members of the band. What happened next has been winning the hearts of social media users everywhere.
Priyanka could be seen passing the bracelet onto the stage. Subsequently, the official Instagram account of the Jonas brothers shared the photo of the singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas flaunting the bracelet. The caption along with the vidoe read, “delivered, as promised”. The mother of the young girl also shared the post on her social media with the caption, “Thank you @priyankachopra for keeping your promise. She will never forget this and I will forever be grateful for you being so sweet and kind to her! You left a huge impression and again made her love the boys even more.”
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Indian crowds chanting ‘Nick jiju’ at his maiden Jonas Brother gigi in India
The Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Joe and Kevin, set the stage on fire as they performed in India for the first time at Lollapalooza. Nick, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, got a warm welcome for his maiden performance as the audience was seen cheering and chanting "Jiju" throughout the concert. Several videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet showing enthusiastic fans showering their love on singers and singing with them.
The Jonas Brothers performed at the 2-day music festival in Mumbai on Saturday, January 27. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a viral video in which the audience can be seen screaming out loud "jiju" as he addressed the audience. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "My heart (heart and crying emoticons). Thank you, Mumbai.
