Priyanka Chopra Reflects On Her Settling With Nick Jonas After Marriage: Cultures Were Different

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' December 2018 wedding was a beautiful blend of vibrant Indian festivities and the white-hued American norm. Their marriage too - currently in its sixth year - too is a reflection of the same. Priyanka Chopra recently reflected on how she and Nick have taken forward their intercultural blend into living life with one another.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about how she and Nick Jonas embraced each others cultures



Priyanka Chopra recently marked an appearance on the Read the Room podcast. The actress plunged into detail about how incorporating both her and husband Nick Jonas' respective cultures in their lives, has actually been a joyride for the duo. This essentially stems from the fact that Nick has a general fondness for all things Indian in addition to Priyanka herself having spent part of her formative years in the United States.

She said, "He loved everything India, and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So we embraced each other’s cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different."

Its all about give and take: Priyanka on relationships



The actress went onto detail how more than the broader aspects of an intercultural marriage, such as celebrating each other's festivals, it is more about taking to the cultural peculiarities that come as part and parcel of each side. Priyanka quipped how actively cultivating the same, has taught Nick to speak up and on the flip side, has encouraged her, to pause and listen.

She said, "We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘aye, I am saying this!’. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I’m like, ‘I know what you are saying but I’ll wait for you to finish’."