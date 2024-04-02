Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed an extended stay in India recently. The actress has now revealed that her brother Siddharth Chopra is all set to to tie the knot. The couple’s photos from the ceremony are now doing rounds on social media.

Nickyanka deck up in traditional Indian attire for Siddharth Chopra’s roka

On March 30, Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was spotted in Mumbai in Indian attire. While it was unclear what the family was upto then, the actress has now revealed that she attended the roka ceremony of her younger brother. Wishing her brother and his fiance on their special day, Priyanka shared a photo of the soon-to-be weds and expressed her happiness in the caption. She wished the couple good luck for the future as well.

Sharing a photo of herself from the event, Priyanka wrote in her Instagram stories, “They did it…happy Roka!” In the photo, the Fashion actress could be seen in a red saree while Nick also donned traditional Indian attire as they posed with Siddharth and his fiance Neelam. The roka ceremony seemed to be an intimate affair with only close family in attendance. Interestingly, Priyanka’s cousin - Parineeti Chopra gave the celebration a miss despite being in town for the release of her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

Who is Siddharth Chopra and his to-be bride?

Siddharth Chopra is the younger brother of Priyanka Chopra and is no stranger to the limelight himself. The 35-year-old is an entrepreneur and has chosen a profession different from her sister. He has been previously engaged two times before. In 2014, he was reported to have exchanged rings with Kanika Mathur, but unfortunately, the romance did not last long and the couple called off the relationship. In 2019 again, Siddharth found love in Ishita Kumar. The couple had a lavish roka ceremony attended by Priyanka Chopra and other family members. However, this too did not last long.

Siddharth is now engaged to be wed to Neelam Upadhaya. The couple kept their relationship under wraps despite rumours of their link-ups doing rounds on social media. On his previous visit to India for Lolapalooza, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas partied with the couple. Sharing the photos from their roka ceremony, Neelam wrote in the caption, “sooo we did a thing”. She shared several photos from day in the post.