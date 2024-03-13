Advertisement

Another Bollywood couple is all set to tie the knot. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who have been dating for five years, will get married in Manesar in an intimate ceremony. The wedding is expected to take place on March 15 and will last three days, including pre-wedding functions such as Haldi, Mehendi, and other events.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a Punjabi wedding?

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are from Delhi, so a venue in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) made sense for them. The couple chose a plush hotel in Manesar, Gurugram. They will be getting married at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar. Not just that, but the couple will have a pastel-themed Punjabi wedding. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and will continue till for a few days.

Pulkit and Kriti | Image: Instagram

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding celebrations will begin with a mehendi ceremony on March 13, followed by a haldi ceremony on March 14. The same night, the couple will throw a cocktail party for their friends and family. On March 15, Pulkit and Kriti will exchange vows and marry according to Punjabi customs.

Which Bollywood celebrities will attend Pulkit and Kriti's wedding?

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have decided on an intimate wedding ceremony, sharing their special day with close friends and family. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan and the Fukrey team are among the guests who will attend the wedding.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will get married at ITC Grand Bharat. The heritage hotel covers 12 lakh square metres and is situated in the Aravalli Range, just a short drive from New Delhi. Pulkit and Kriti's wedding hotel has four presidential villas and 100 suites, with some featuring a semi-private pool, walk-in closet, and/or terrace. Rooms start at ₹28,000, including taxes, according to MakeMyTrip.