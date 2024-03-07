Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple has been busy overseeing wedding preparations. After a leaked picture of their wedding card went viral, more details of their wedding celebrations have surfaced. As per reports, the ceremony will take place in the National Capital on March 13.

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda: A 4-day lavish event

After dating for several years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple will get married in New Delhi, where the groom’s family resides. For the unversed, both the actor’s family hail from the National Capital, but Kriti’s family moved to Bangalore eventually. As per a report shared by paparazzi account, Varinder Chawla the couple will get married in a 4-day long affair.

The paparazzi wrote in an Instagram post, “Pulkit and Kriti have been dating each other for several years, and now, according to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in March 2024. A new report suggested that their Delhi wedding will be a four-day affair, and the Fukrey cast is expected to attend the grand event.” He added, “As per the report, "The pre-wedding festivities will kick off next Wednesday (March 13) and run until March 16. March 15 is the day they will become Mr. and Mrs. Samrat. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.”

As for the guest list, the paparazzi confirmed that not many Bollywood actors will be present at the lavish affair. He mentioned that the cast of Fukrey including Varun Sharma and others will fly to New Delhi next week to partake in the wedding festivities. Furthermore, the couple would like the events to be intimate with only close friends and family members in their presence, as per the new reports.

Leaked wedding card of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda goes viral

Leaked wedding card of the couple | Image: Instagram

The first look of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat 's 'save the date' wedding invitation has surfaced online. A social media handle revealed the first photos of Pulkit and Kriti's wedding card. The picture depicts Kriti and Pulkit relaxing at their beachside home. We also see Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's furbabies, a beagle and a husky, enjoying each other's company. Above it was written, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love Pulkit and Kriti."