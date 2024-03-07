×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Details Of Couple's Lavish New Delhi Event Revealed

Puklit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will reportedly get married in a 4-day event held in the National Capital. The couple will tie the knot in March this year.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat
Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple has been busy overseeing wedding preparations. After a leaked picture of their wedding card went viral, more details of their wedding celebrations have surfaced. As per reports, the ceremony will take place in the National Capital on March 13.

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda: A 4-day lavish event 

After dating for several years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple will get married in New Delhi, where the groom’s family resides. For the unversed, both the actor’s family hail from the National Capital, but Kriti’s family moved to Bangalore eventually. As per a report shared by paparazzi account, Varinder Chawla the couple will get married in a 4-day long affair. 

The paparazzi wrote in an Instagram post, “Pulkit and Kriti have been dating each other for several years, and now, according to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in March 2024. A new report suggested that their Delhi wedding will be a four-day affair, and the Fukrey cast is expected to attend the grand event.” He added, “As per the report, "The pre-wedding festivities will kick off next Wednesday (March 13) and run until March 16. March 15 is the day they will become Mr. and Mrs. Samrat. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.” 

 

As for the guest list, the paparazzi confirmed that not many Bollywood actors will be present at the lavish affair. He mentioned that the cast of Fukrey including Varun Sharma and others will fly to New Delhi next week to partake in the wedding festivities. Furthermore, the couple would like the events to be intimate with only close friends and family members in their presence, as per the new reports. 

Leaked wedding card of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda goes viral 

Leaked wedding card of the couple | Image: Instagram 

The first look of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's 'save the date' wedding invitation has surfaced online. A social media handle revealed the first photos of Pulkit and Kriti's wedding card. The picture depicts Kriti and Pulkit relaxing at their beachside home. We also see Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's furbabies, a beagle and a husky, enjoying each other's company. Above it was written, "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love Pulkit and Kriti."

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dr Devi Shetty at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Beating Pharmacists Inside A Medical Shop

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    15 minutes ago

  5. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo