Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Punjab Women Commission Seeks Report From Police On ‘Objectionable’ Word In Jazzy B Song

The commission has sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, according to a communique.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jazzy B
Jazzy B | Image:Jazzy B/Instagram
The Punjab State Women Commission has sought a report from the police as it took a suo motu cognisance of an “objectionable” word allegedly used against women in a song by Punjabi singer Jazzy B.

The commission has sought the report within one week from the director, Bureau of Investigation, according to a communique.

The song sung by singer Jazzy B has gone viral on social media and it contained the “objectionable” word against women, the letter said.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:51 IST

